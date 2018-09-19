Forbort (back) is on pace to resume skating with the team Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Kings will see where Forbot is at in his rehab this weekend. He was originally expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but that didn't come to fruition. Forbort has potential as the Kings' first-round (15th overall) draft pick from 2010, but he's been left off the power play in the infancy of his career.