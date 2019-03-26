Forbort opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

His only other goal this year came in December against the Golden Knights. Forbort is up to 14 points in 74 games, although he also carries a minus-13 rating. He's at 121 blocked shots after two on Monday, and is also just one hit away from the century mark. It's unlikely Forbort garners fantasy attention, even given his deployment on the first pairing for the Kings, as his role is more in the stay-at-home style.