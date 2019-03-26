Kings' Derek Forbort: Pots rare goal
Forbort opened the scoring with his second goal of the season in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
His only other goal this year came in December against the Golden Knights. Forbort is up to 14 points in 74 games, although he also carries a minus-13 rating. He's at 121 blocked shots after two on Monday, and is also just one hit away from the century mark. It's unlikely Forbort garners fantasy attention, even given his deployment on the first pairing for the Kings, as his role is more in the stay-at-home style.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...