Kings' Derek Forbort: Ready to play against Coyotes
Forbort (upper body) is active for Saturday's game against the Coyotes.
Forbort only has one goal and eight assists in 49 games, but there is some potential for intrigue in this one. Scott Wedgewood (3.37 GAA, .893 save percentage) is in net for this one and with Alec Martinez hurt there is potential for the 25-year-old defenseman to contribute on the power play.
