Forbort (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's game against the Devils, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This was the expected outcome for Forbort, who was evaluated by the medical staff for an undisclosed injury. Even though the blueliner will rejoin the lineup Thursday, he doesn't factor in much from a fantasy perspective, owning just five assists and no goals through 27 games this season.

