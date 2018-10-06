Kings' Derek Forbort: Returns to action
Forbort (back) is active for Friday night's home game against the Sharks, according to NHL.com.
The brawny 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman, who's surprisingly nimble, has evidently overcome a back injury that had been bothering him since the end of last season. Still, it would be wise to see how Forbort looks for a few games before activating him in fantasy hockey.
More News
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Full participant at practice•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: On track to skate Saturday•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Set to be ready for camp•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Details pending on back injury•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Not close to returning•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Will miss start of playoffs•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...