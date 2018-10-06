Forbort (back) is active for Friday night's home game against the Sharks, according to NHL.com.

The brawny 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman, who's surprisingly nimble, has evidently overcome a back injury that had been bothering him since the end of last season. Still, it would be wise to see how Forbort looks for a few games before activating him in fantasy hockey.

More News
Our Latest Stories