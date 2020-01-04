Kings' Derek Forbort: Returns to Kings
The Kings recalled Forbort from his conditioning assignment with AHL Ontario on Saturday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Forbort has yet to appear in a game this season because of a back injury. With Joakim Ryan (undisclosed) on injured reserve, the 27-year-old could get his first taste of NHL action, though, Forbort has not yet been deemed 100 percent healthy. Considering Ryan is eligible to come off IR at any time -- the move was made retroactive to Dec. 27 -- Forbort might very well find himself back in the minors before long. Time will tell.
