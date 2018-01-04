Kings' Derek Forbort: Searching for goals
Forbort is still looking for his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign.
Considering Forbort tallied just a pair of goals last season while playing in all 82 games, fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see him unable to find the back of the net. The blueliner doesn't get a lot of pucks to the net (48 shots) and is on the ice for his defensive capabilities, so if he does score this season, it will be like trying to catch lightning in a bottle.
