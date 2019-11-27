Kings' Derek Forbort: Sent down for conditioning
Forbort (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve and assigned to AHL Ontario for a conditioning stint.
This move suggests Forbort is getting healthy enough to get back out on the ice, but the Kings want him to get some seasoning at the AHL level before thrusting him into game action. Forbort is yet to play in a game this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.