Forbort will be assigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.

Forbort continues to work his way back from a back injury that's prevented him from appearing in a single NHL game in 2019-20. The 27-year-old defenseman, hopefully, will get a few games under his belt with the Kings' AHL affiliate and subsequently return to LA's lineup sometime in 2020.