Kings' Derek Forbort: Sent down on conditioning loan
Forbort will be assigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.
Forbort continues to work his way back from a back injury that's prevented him from appearing in a single NHL game in 2019-20. The 27-year-old defenseman, hopefully, will get a few games under his belt with the Kings' AHL affiliate and subsequently return to LA's lineup sometime in 2020.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.