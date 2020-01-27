General manager Rob Blake said Forbort was "not healthy enough" to practice Monday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Forbort missed the first 41 games due to a back injury, but he's played six of the last seven contests since returning. It's unclear if this injury is related, but it's concerning coming off the All-Star break and bye week. Drew Doughty (undisclosed) also missed practice, so the Kings may need to recall defensemen from AHL Ontario before Wednesday's matchup versus the Lightning.