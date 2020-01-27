Kings' Derek Forbort: Sits out practice Monday
General manager Rob Blake said Forbort was "not healthy enough" to practice Monday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Forbort missed the first 41 games due to a back injury, but he's played six of the last seven contests since returning. It's unclear if this injury is related, but it's concerning coming off the All-Star break and bye week. Drew Doughty (undisclosed) also missed practice, so the Kings may need to recall defensemen from AHL Ontario before Wednesday's matchup versus the Lightning.
