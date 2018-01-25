Kings' Derek Forbort: Sitting out Wednesday
Forbort (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday against the Flames, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.
Forbort missed the third period of Tuesday's contest against the Canucks due to the undisclosed ailment and it will cost him Wednesday's affair as well. With the All-Star break ahead, the blueliner should have ample time to heal before the team's next contest Jan. 30 against the Stars, assuming the issue isn't serious. Paul LaDue is in line to replace him in Wednesday's lineup.
