Kings' Derek Forbort: Slated to sit out Wednesday
Forbort (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Wednesday's game versus the Lightning, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Forbort missed practice on Monday because he wasn't healthy, but he was able to participate in Wednesday's morning skate, although he skated with the extras. He'll aim to get back in the lineup Thursday versus the Coyotes, and Joakim Ryan (undisclosed) is expected to slot in Wednesday.
