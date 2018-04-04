Forbort is considered week-to-week as he deals with a lower-body injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The 2010 first-round pick sustained the injury during Monday's victory over Colorado and had already been ruled out of Thursday's tilt against Minnesota. This news essentially ends Forbort's regular season, though he could return early in the postseason if the Kings are able to qualify. Forbort can be kept out of consideration for fantasy lineups until the team issues a further update on his status.