Kings' Derek Forbort: Still no timetable
Forbort (back) remains without a timetable for a return, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
A week after the initial announcement on Forbort's back injury, there's still no clarity on when he'll be back on the ice. The Kings open their season Oct. 5 against Edmonton, and if Forbort is still unavailable, Alec Martinez or Ben Hutton would move up alongside Drew Doughty in the top defensive pairing.
