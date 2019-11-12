Play

Forbort (back) remains at least two weeks away from being a full practice participant, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Based on Forbort's timeline, the earliest fantasy owners could expect him back into the lineup would be Nov. 27 versus the Islanders. Once cleared to play, the Duluth native figures to resume a spot on the top two pairings and will likely relegate Sean Walker or Matt Roy to the press box.

