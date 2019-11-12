Kings' Derek Forbort: Still weeks away from return
Forbort (back) remains at least two weeks away from being a full practice participant, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Based on Forbort's timeline, the earliest fantasy owners could expect him back into the lineup would be Nov. 27 versus the Islanders. Once cleared to play, the Duluth native figures to resume a spot on the top two pairings and will likely relegate Sean Walker or Matt Roy to the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.