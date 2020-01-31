Forbort (undisclosed) racked up six hits, three blocked shots and two shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Forbort missed one game with the injury. He's posted 17 hits and 10 blocked shots in seven appearances this season, but he has just one assist. Expect the 27-year-old to make more of an impact physically than he will on the scoresheet.