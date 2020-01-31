Kings' Derek Forbort: Uses body in return
Forbort (undisclosed) racked up six hits, three blocked shots and two shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Forbort missed one game with the injury. He's posted 17 hits and 10 blocked shots in seven appearances this season, but he has just one assist. Expect the 27-year-old to make more of an impact physically than he will on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Slated to sit out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Returns to Kings•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Sent down on conditioning loan•
-
Kings' Derek Forbort: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.