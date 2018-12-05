Kings' Derek Forbort: Will meet with medical staff
Forbort will be evaluated for an undisclosed injury, but coach Willie Desjardins expects the blueliner to play against New Jersey on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It wasn't immediately clear what was bothering Forbort, but even if he doesn't suit up Thursday, it doesn't sound like he would be out long term. The Duluth native is still looking for his first goal of the year and is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak. If Forbort can't give it a go, Paul LaDue should slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...