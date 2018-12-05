Forbort will be evaluated for an undisclosed injury, but coach Willie Desjardins expects the blueliner to play against New Jersey on Thursday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It wasn't immediately clear what was bothering Forbort, but even if he doesn't suit up Thursday, it doesn't sound like he would be out long term. The Duluth native is still looking for his first goal of the year and is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak. If Forbort can't give it a go, Paul LaDue should slot into the lineup.