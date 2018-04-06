It's "fairly obvious" that Forbort (lower body) will be unavailable when the playoffs start, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Recently Forbort was declared "week-to-week," so this isn't that much of a surprise. The 26-year-old seems likely to miss at least a couple playoff games, depending on how the schedulers distribute the Kings' games. Right now, Jake Muzzin (upper body) is also a question mark to start the postseason, so Los Angeles could be shorthanded on the blue line.