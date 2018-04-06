Kings' Derek Forbort: Will miss start of playoffs
It's "fairly obvious" that Forbort (lower body) will be unavailable when the playoffs start, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Recently Forbort was declared "week-to-week," so this isn't that much of a surprise. The 26-year-old seems likely to miss at least a couple playoff games, depending on how the schedulers distribute the Kings' games. Right now, Jake Muzzin (upper body) is also a question mark to start the postseason, so Los Angeles could be shorthanded on the blue line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...