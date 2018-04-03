Forbort (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Wild, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forbort departed Monday's game against the Avalanche after logging just 1:50 of ice time because of the issue, leading to his absence from practice Tuesday and his unavailability for Thursday's tilt against the Wild. Kevin Gravel -- the only healthy scratch from Monday, will likely draw in for the Kings while Forbort and Jake Muzzin (upper body) continue to nurse maladies.