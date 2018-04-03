Kings' Derek Forbort: Won't play Thursday
Forbort (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Wild, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Forbort departed Monday's game against the Avalanche after logging just 1:50 of ice time because of the issue, leading to his absence from practice Tuesday and his unavailability for Thursday's tilt against the Wild. Kevin Gravel -- the only healthy scratch from Monday, will likely draw in for the Kings while Forbort and Jake Muzzin (upper body) continue to nurse maladies.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...