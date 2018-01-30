Forbort (undisclosed) will remain out of the lineup for Tuesday night's road contest against the Stars, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

It will be just the second game that Forbort sits as a result of the ailment, but it's possible that he will be able to make his return soon, as the defenseman was able to skate at practice Tuesday morning. The Minnesota native's next chance to crack the lineup will come Thursday in Nashville, but until then, look for Paul LaDue to take Forbort's spot in the lineup.