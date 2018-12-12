Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Absent from bench
Phaneuf exited Tuesday's game versus the Sabres with an upper-body injury and didn't return for the third period, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Although Phaneuf has just one assist in 31 games, his injury could cripple the Kings' depth moving forward. Top blueliner Drew Doughty left this contest with an upper-body injury as well, and the Kings will finish the game with just four defensemen. The Kings will likely be forced to make a recall from AHL Manitoba before Thursday's road game versus the Blue Jackets.
