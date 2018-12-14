Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Considered week-to-week
Phaneuf (upper body) has been labeled week-to-week by coach Willie Desjardins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Phaneuf's absence wasn't expected to result in anything more than a day-to-day absence, but it appears the issue has turned out to be worse than initially thought. The veteran defenseman is having his worst season to date by a long shot in 2018-19, notching just one assist through 32 games while seeing a career-low 14:58 of ice time on average. News of his placement on injured reserve may not be too far behind.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...