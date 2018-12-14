Phaneuf (upper body) has been labeled week-to-week by coach Willie Desjardins, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phaneuf's absence wasn't expected to result in anything more than a day-to-day absence, but it appears the issue has turned out to be worse than initially thought. The veteran defenseman is having his worst season to date by a long shot in 2018-19, notching just one assist through 32 games while seeing a career-low 14:58 of ice time on average. News of his placement on injured reserve may not be too far behind.