Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Could play Thursday
Phaneuf has cleared up his visa issues and could join the Kings' lineup Thursday against the Penguins, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Phaneuf wasn't expected to make his debut until Tuesday against the Jets due to immigration issues, but they have been cleared more quickly than expected. Official word on his status should arrive closer to puck drop, with the blueliner potentially providing the Kings with a boost on the back end in a big matchup against Pittsburgh.
