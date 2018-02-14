Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Deal to Kings finalized
Phaneuf was officially moved to Los Angeles along with Nate Thompson, with Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore moving to Ottawa, the Ottawa Sun reports.
Phaneuf will be a welcome addition in Los Angeles after the Kings conceded seven goals to Carolina on Tuesday. If he can regain the form he showed a season ago, his value will increase on a team that's pushing for a playoff spot. Ironically, his debut in silver and black could come against the same Pittsburgh team that he ended his Ottawa tenure against.
