Phaneuf (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Capitals on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Head coach John Stevens said, "We're hopeful he's going to be able to go," which is a good sign. Phaneuf wasn't able to practice Wednesday, but that could have just been a precaution. An actual game is a different thing, especially with the Kings fighting for a playoff spot. Keep an eye out prior to this game, which is a late start, if you want to make sure whether or not Phaneuf is in the lineup.