Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Heading home for further evaluation
Phaneuf (upper body) is bound for LA to be reexamined for an injury that is feared to be worse than a day-to-day issue, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
The veteran defenseman prematurely exited Tuesday's game against the Sharks, and if a 15-game point drought wasn't enough for fantasy owners to move on from Phaneuf, the added fear that he could be out for an extended period should tilt the scale on the matter.
