Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Heads to LA

Phaneuf was sent to Los Angeles with Nate Thompson in exchange for Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Kings needed a No. 4 defenseman, and they got one with Phaneuf. The veteran defenseman isn't going to light up the stat sheet -- three goals and 16 points in 52 games -- but he has dished out 107 hits and blocked 112 shots this season while logging considerable power-play minutes. Further, he still has three years on a contract that averages $7 million per campaign and will get a chance to play with a true Stanley Cup contender for the second consecutive season.