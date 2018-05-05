Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Makes adjustment with new squad
Phaneuf posted 26 points, 161 hits and 154 blocked shots in 79 regular-season games during 2017-18.
Phaneuf was dished from Ottawa to Los Angeles at the trade deadline, and his production was fairly consistent between the two squads. The 33-year-old blueliner slotted in for all four playoff games as well, where he notched one helper and 13 hits while logging major power-play minutes. Phaneuf was traded to rid the Senators of his $7 million cap hit -- the same as 60-point Kings' defenseman Drew Doughty -- so unless he can suddenly elevate his offensive production, this contract may become a burden to the Kings.
