Phaneuf scored a goal in Wednesday's 7-4 preseason loss, going minus-4 in the process.

Phaneuf, 33, hasn't finished as a plus player since 2013-14. Last season, appearing in 26 contests with the Kings, he finished minus-7 -- for the season, including his time with the Senators, Phaneuf was a minus-15. In Los Angeles, he averaged less than 20 minutes of ice time per game, marking the first time in his career that has happened.