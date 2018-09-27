Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Minus-4 in losing effort
Phaneuf scored a goal in Wednesday's 7-4 preseason loss, going minus-4 in the process.
Phaneuf, 33, hasn't finished as a plus player since 2013-14. Last season, appearing in 26 contests with the Kings, he finished minus-7 -- for the season, including his time with the Senators, Phaneuf was a minus-15. In Los Angeles, he averaged less than 20 minutes of ice time per game, marking the first time in his career that has happened.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...