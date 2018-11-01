Kings' Dion Phaneuf: No points to start season
Phaneuf has zero points through 11 games, and has put only 10 shots on net.
It seems like Phaneuf has fallen off a cliff, and is now a depth defenseman for the Kings. Case in point, he's averaged 16:44 per game in ice time. That does include 1:59 per contest on the power play, but so far that hasn't worked out for the veteran.
