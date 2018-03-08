Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Playing despite illness
Phaneuf (illness) is in the lineup Thursday against the Capitals.
Phaneuf missed practice Wednesday, but apparently the illness isn't enough to keep him out of the lineup. The veteran defenseman has been playing well recently, as he's notched seven points in his last 11 games. If the illness doesn't slow him down, there's reason for enthusiasm based on his recent performance.
