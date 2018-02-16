Phaneuf scored the lone goal and logged 18:56 of ice time (1:50 on the power play) during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Phaneuf recorded just three goals and 13 assists through 53 games with Ottawa, so it was a little surprising he found the back of the net in his first outing with Los Angeles. The veteran defenseman will probably need to follow up Thursday's showing with a few more fantasy relevant outings before he's worth a look in most seasonal leagues, but there is definitely cross-category potential. Additionally, his surroundings are likely better with the Kings than they were in Ottawa.