Phaneuf contributed a goal and an assist, helping his team post a 3-0 win over Calgary on Monday.

Phaneuf has nine points in 21 games now for Los Angeles after managing just 16 in 53 games while with Ottawa. The trade to a power seems to have rejuvenated him, and he's now playing like a strong option who's rewarding those owners who stuck with him or traded for him late.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories