Play

Phaneuf did not practice Wednesday due to an illness, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Phaneuf has another day before the Kings return to action, so fantasy owners should check back Thursday to see if he rejoins his teammates at morning skate. If not, either Kevin Gravel or Paul LaDue should join the lineup in his place, though neither blueliner possesses Phaneuf's fantasy upside.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories