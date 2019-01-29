Phaneuf recorded an assist, 13 shots on net and 12 blocked shots in 10 games during January.

It must be frustrating for Kings' fans to watch their team get pegged with Phaneuf's $5.25 million cap hit for the rest of this season and two years after that. The veteran blueliner has just two points in 43 games and averages just 14:37 TOI. He contributes modestly on defense with 73 hits and 58 blocked shots, although that developed into a measly 46.9 Corsi For percentage and minus-17 rating.