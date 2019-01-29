Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Tough sledding in January
Phaneuf recorded an assist, 13 shots on net and 12 blocked shots in 10 games during January.
It must be frustrating for Kings' fans to watch their team get pegged with Phaneuf's $5.25 million cap hit for the rest of this season and two years after that. The veteran blueliner has just two points in 43 games and averages just 14:37 TOI. He contributes modestly on defense with 73 hits and 58 blocked shots, although that developed into a measly 46.9 Corsi For percentage and minus-17 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...