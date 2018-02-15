Phaneuf (personal) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll make his Kings debut Thursday against the Penguins, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

Phaneuf was expected to miss Thursday's contest due to visa issues, but he was clearly able to get that sorted out ahead of puck drop. The former Senator, who's totaled three goals and 16 points in 53 contests this campaign, will likely replace Kevin Gravel in the Kings' lineup.