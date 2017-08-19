Play

Kings' Dominik Kubalik: Tentatively in reserve role at NHL level

Kubalik was listed as a reserve on the Kings' depth chart, as revealed during the State of the Franchise address Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

A lot can change before training camp opens up next month, but Kubalik -- the team's 2013 seventh-round (No. 191 overall) draft pick -- and fellow forward prospect Nikolai Prokhorkin were both on the initial organizational chart after playing in their respective countries in 2016-17. Kubalik secured 48 points (29 goals, 19 assists) in 51 regular-season games, as well as five in 11 playoff contests for Plzen HC.

