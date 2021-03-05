site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-drake-rymsha-back-with-minor-league-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Drake Rymsha: Back with minor-league affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rymsha was sent back to AHL Ontario on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Rymsha remains one of the Kings' players to shuffle between the taxi squad and the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read