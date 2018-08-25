Kings' Drake Rymsha: Inks entry-level deal with Kings

Rymsha signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kings on Saturday.

Rymsha was selected by the Kings in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL entry draft and proceeded to break out to the tune of 73 points -- 31 goals and 42 assists -- over 68 games with OHL Sarnia. He's likely a couple years away from potentially making an impact at the NHL level, but his recent production is an encouraging sign that the Kings may have found a late-round gem.