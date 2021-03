Doughty managed an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Doughty had the secondary helper on Alex Iafallo's goal in the last minute of the first period. The assist gave Doughty eight points through nine games in March. The star blueliner has racked up seven goals, 25 points, 43 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 29 contests in 2020-21.