Doughty recorded an assist in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Doughty had the secondary assist on Gabriel Vilardi's game-winning tally. The 32-year-old Doughty has picked up three assists in his last five contests. He's up to seven points, 29 shots on net, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 15 games. As long as he's seeing first-unit power-play time and big minutes in all situations, fantasy managers have no reason to worry about Doughty's production.