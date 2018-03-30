Kings' Drew Doughty: Adds two more assists

Doughty contributed a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's win over Arizona.

Doughty hasn't scored in 10 games, but he's been piling up the assists and is now at 57 points in 78 games on the season. The workhorse blueliner logged a whopping 29:04 of ice time against the Coyotes, helping the Kings remain in a playoff position. Doughty's monstrous ice time and offensive skills make him an elite fantasy blueliner worth owning in all leagues.