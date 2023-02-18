Doughty produced two power-play assists, five shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Doughty has racked up a pair of helpers in three of his last four games, and he has 16 points in as many contests since the start of January. The defenseman helped out on goals by Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar in this contest. Doughty is up to three goals, 37 points (20 on the power play), 99 shots on net, 80 hits, 80 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 55 appearances.