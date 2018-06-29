Kings' Drew Doughty: Agrees to eight-year extension

Doughty agreed to terms on an eight-year, $88 million contract extension with the Kings on Friday.

The Kings clearly didn't want to risk letting Doughty hit the open market as a free agent following the 2018-19 season; they have locked him up with a massive extension that will keep the 2016 Norris Trophy winner in LA through 2026-27. The second overall pick from the 2008 draft will be 36 years old in the final year of his new deal, but there's no reason to believe he won't still be producing at an elite level at that point in his career. The right-handed blueliner enjoyed one of his best seasons as a pro in 2017-18, setting career highs in assists (50) and points (60) while posting an impressive plus-23 rating, and he'll remain a top-tier fantasy option in all formats in 2018-19.