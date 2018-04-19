Kings' Drew Doughty: Announced as finalist for Norris Trophy
Doughty was announced as a top-three finisher for the Norris Trophy.
Doughty had a great regular season, scoring 10 goals and 60 points. Unfortunately, his postseason performance wasn't so great. He played in three games -- missing Game 2 after a suspension -- and failed to register a point as his team was swept by the Golden Knights. Nonetheless, Doughty is a Norris finalist for the fourth time in his career, winning the award once in 2015.
