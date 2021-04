Doughty produced an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

He's picked up helpers in consecutive games after a four-game point drought. Doughty is up to 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists), 78 shots on goal, 67 blocked shots, 66 hits and 20 PIM through 44 contests. He remains the Kings' top blueliner in fantasy by a wide margin.