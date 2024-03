Doughty notched an assist and blocked four shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

Doughty has a helper in each of the last three games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven contests. The defenseman is up to 41 points, 109 shots on net, 121 blocked shots, 85 hits and a plus-11 rating through 64 outings. He has a good chance to reach the 50-point mark for the second year in a row and the fifth time in his career barring a deep slump down the stretch.