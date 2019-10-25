Kings' Drew Doughty: Bags apple in loss

Doughty finished Thursday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis with an assist and led all skaters with 24:59 of ice time.

Doughty now has seven points, including assists in back-to-back contests. He continues to be LA's workhorse on the blue line, logging over three minutes of power-play ice time in seven of his team's last eight games. Despite the Kings being nowhere near what they once were, Doughty remains an everyday starter in all fantasy formats.

