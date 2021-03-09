Doughty produced two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Doughty could have had a goal in the third period, but it was waved off for goaltender interference. A few minutes later, he delivered his second assist on Adrian Kempe's hat-trick-clinching goal. Doughty also had the secondary helper on Kempe's power-play marker in the second. The 31-year-old Doughty is cruising in 2020-21 with 21 points (13 on the power play), 37 hits, 36 blocked shots and 42 shots on goal through 24 outings.