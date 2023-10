Doughty scored a goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Doughty got the Kings on the board late in the first period. The 33-year-old blueliner was held off the scoresheet in Wednesday's season opener versus the Avalanche. He's produced a minus-1 rating, four shots on goal, four hits and one blocked shots through two contests while continuing to play massive minutes on the top pairing.